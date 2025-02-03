The incident took place at Kamathghar locality in the Bhiwandi area on January 31, 2025, when the victim and her six-year-old brother were at their home

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Man booked for molesting minor girl in Bhiwandi x 00:00

An official on Monday said that the police have registered a case against a man for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Thane district of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at Kamathghar locality in the Bhiwandi area on January 31, 2025, when the victim and her six-year-old brother were at their home.

The 20-year-old man came there and took the victim to his house where he allegedly touched her inappropriately, Bhiwandi town police station's assistant police inspector Jayshree Anawane said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The girl resisted the man's move, pushed him away and ran to her aunt's house. She informed about the incident to her aunt and mother, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the police have registered an FIR against the accused under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said.

Woman raped on train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus; porter held

A porter allegedly raped a woman in an empty coach of a long-distance train at the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, police said, reported PTI.

The police have arrested the porter following the incident which took place late Saturday night, they said.

The "middle-aged" woman and her son arrived on Saturday night at the Bandra Terminus by an outstation train. After getting down, she entered another train which had pulled into the other side of the platform, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The other train had no passengers at the time, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

A porter, however, was present on the second train. He allegedly raped the woman and then fled, the official said citing the FIR.

The woman subsequently approached the Bandra GRP station and filed a complaint, reported PTI.

The railway police went through footage from several surveillance cameras to track down the porter and arrested him, the official said.

"We are trying to ascertain why the woman entered the other train after alighting at the Bandra Terminus," the official said, reported PTI.

The accused porter has been booked for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, refusing to share more details of the alleged crime.

(With inputs from PTI)