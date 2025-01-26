Thane crime: Man held seven months after molesting 9-year-old girl in Bhiwandi

The alleged incident took place on June 11 last year in Bhiwandi town, but neither the complaint filed by the girl's mother nor the FIR mentioned the reason for the delay in reporting the matter to police

An official said on Sunday that the police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl residing in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Thane district seven months back, reported news agency PTI.

The alleged incident took place on June 11 last year in Bhiwandi town, but neither the complaint filed by the girl's mother nor the FIR mentioned the reason for the delay in reporting the matter to police.

The nine-year-old girl was playing on a ground near her house when the accused, who worked at a powerloom in the town, lured her under the pretext of giving her money to buy a chocolate.

He then took her to his house and allegedly touched her inappropriately, the official from Bhoiwada police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

Following a complaint by the girl's mother on Friday night, the police arrested the man on Saturday and booked him under relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

Woman gang-raped by brother-in-law, others during 31-hour ordeal; two held

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by her brother-in-law and two others in Nashik city of Maharashtra on the pretext of arranging a guarantor to secure bail for her jailed husband, police said.

The incident took place in Panchavati area of the city between 10 am on January 22 and 5 pm on January 23, they said, adding that during her 31-hour ordeal, she was also thrashed by the accused, causing her to become unconscious a few times, but she managed to escape from their clutches.

While two of the accused have been arrested, her brother-in-law, who is elder to her husband, is absconding. Two more persons are suspected to be involved in the incident, they said.

As per the complaint lodged by the woman, she got married a few months back and since she was still a minor at that time, a complaint was lodged by her family members against her husband at the MIDC police station in Mumbai's Andheri. A case was then registered against him and he is currently in a jail in Mumbai.

Recently, her brother-in-law called her to Nashik, where he resides, on the pretext of arranging a guarantor for her husband's bail and release from the prison. Accordingly, she reached Nashik around 8.30 am on Wednesday, a police official said.

(With inputs from PTI)