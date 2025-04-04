The official said the police on Wednesday registered a case under sections 331(4) (house-trespass or housebreaking) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Miscreants steal cosmetics worth Rs 21.7 lakh from godown x 00:00

The police on Friday said that unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into a godown and stole cosmetics worth Rs 21.7 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The burglary took place in the Purna area of Bhiwandi last week, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Miscreants allegedly drilled a hole in the wall of the godown and stole cosmetics worth Rs 21.7 lakh, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

The official said the police on Wednesday registered a case under sections 331(4) (house-trespass or housebreaking) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), reported PTI.

He said a probe is underway, and no arrests have been made.

Two held in Mumbra for house break-in

In another incident, two persons have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house in the Mumbra area and stealing jewellery worth Rs 2.18 lakh, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Anjarwala Complex on March 20.

As per complainant Mehjabin Qureshi (35), her house was burgled between 4 pm and 6.45 pm when she was out shopping for Ramzan, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Wednesday arrested Sufian Shabbir Sheikh (22) and Mehraj Sabitali Sheikh (22), reported PTI.

Gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 2,18,000 was recovered from their possession, said senior inspector Anil Shinde.

Police are probing if the duo were involved in other burglary cases in the area, he added.

Wedding card helps police crack robbery case; victim's brother among 4 held

Meanwhile, a marriage invitation card has helped police in solving a case of robbery in Maharashtra's Palghar district, with the victim's brother found to be involved in the crime, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on March 28 near Vavar village in Jawhar, he said.

The victim, Boru Khandu Binnar (30), resident of Khodala in Mokhada taluka, was travelling in a pickup van when three unidentified persons flagged him down under the pretext that their motorbike had broken down, District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

(With inputs from PTI)