Thane crime: Rs 42.15 lakh cash stolen from godown office in Bhiwandi; cops launch probe

The incident took place sometime between March 4 evening and March 5 morning at the godown complex located in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi

An official on Sunday said that the police have registered a case against unidentified persons who allegedly broke into the office of a godown complex and stole Rs 42.15 lakh cash from there in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place sometime between March 4 evening and March 5 morning at the godown complex located in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The burglars broke the iron widow grill of the office to enter the premises.

They then allegedly broke a cupboard there and decamped with Rs 42.15 lakh cash kept there, which was the collection from 12 companies, the official from Narpoli police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the unidentified culprits under sections 303 (theft) and 331 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking after sunset and before sunrise) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Ration shop owner booked for fabricating documents in Thane district

A case has been registered against a ration shop owner in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly fabricating documents to create ration cards, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

According to the police, the accused fabricated documents and rubber stamps to get a ration card made.

Based on a complaint, a team from the crime branch raided the accused's premises and seized 110 fake and fabricated materials, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivili said.

He said the police on Thursday registered a case under the provisions of sections 318 (4) (cheating), 335 (making a false document), 336(3) (forgery) and 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Sub-inspector Kiran Bhise of the crime branch team said the police found rubber stamps from various government departments, ration cards, forms, and documents in the accused's possession.

A probe is underway, and no arrest has been made in the case, it was stated.

