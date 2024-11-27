Acting on a tip, members of the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) used a decoy to apprehend the accused woman, who used social media to operate the racket, near a hotel close to Ambernath railway station

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Sex racket busted near Ambernath; woman held x 00:00

An official on Wednesday said that the police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket and rescued two other women who were forced into prostitution in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip, members of the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) used a decoy to apprehend the accused woman, who used social media to operate the racket, near a hotel close to Ambernath railway station, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Two other women, aged 25 and 26, who were forced into the flesh trade were sent to a rescue home, the AHTC official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered against the arrested woman under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

Woman stabs security personnel after he nabs her for theft at Thane station

A 26-year-old personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) was stabbed by a woman after he nabbed her for stealing from a passenger at Thane railway station, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

MSF guard Aniket Kadam was on patrolling duty on platforms 9-10 when the incident took place on Thursday, he said, reported PTI.

After being alerted by a commotion, Kadam chased a woman, identified as Jainab Memon, and detained her for allegedly stealing from a passenger, reported PTI.

Just then, her husband tried to intervene but the security personnel caught him as well saying he too was involved in the crime, the official said.

When Kadam was taking the couple to the police station, the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the waist. The injured MSF guard, however, did not let the woman flee, though her husband, Zahir Memon, escaped, reported PTI.

Kadam was taken to a hospital and he recorded his statement after recovery, the official said.

Zahir was arrested the next day, said an official from Thane Government Railway Police.

Police have pressed attempted murder charges against the accused, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)