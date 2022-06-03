Thane: Four held for killing man over mobile phone theft in Kalwa

The victim was identified on the basis of a tattoo on his body and a probe zeroed in on Abid Isfaque Shaikh, Sohel Latif Shaikh, Allauddin Shaikh and Sarfaroz Ansari, all in the 19-25 age group

Representational Image

Four persons were arrested from Kalwa in Thane district on Thursday for allegedly killing a man and dumping his body in the thicket nearby, a police official said.

The victim was identified on the basis of a tattoo on his body and a probe zeroed in on Abid Isfaque Shaikh, Sohel Latif Shaikh, Allauddin Shaikh and Sarfaroz Ansari, all in the 19-25 age group, who had hit him in connection with a mobile theft, he said.

