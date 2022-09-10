Breaking News
King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony
19 dead in Maharashtra during immersion of Ganesh idols
Mumbai: FDA collects 96 samples of sweets, snacks, edible oil, ghee during Ganeshotsav festival
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Man bludgeoned to death by colleague at restaurant

Thane: Man bludgeoned to death by colleague at restaurant

Updated on: 10 September,2022 03:27 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The duo clashed with each other and the victim was attacked with a log of wood, the official said

Thane: Man bludgeoned to death by colleague at restaurant

Representative Image.


A 60-year-old waiter of a restaurant was bludgeoned to death by his colleague following an argument in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said Saturday.


The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the 70-year-old accused who was injured in the incident that took place at a restaurant in Nilje village on Friday, an official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Cop booked for demanding bribe in Thane district


The accused Avimannan Ayyadevar was having a drink with his colleague Sitappa alias Natarajan, when an argument ensued between the two, he said.

The duo clashed with each other and the victim was attacked with a log of wood, the official said.

Another employee of the restaurant found the accused bleeding and spotted the victim lying dead in a pool of blood in the store room of the establishment, he said, adding that the injured accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will King Charles III face challenges to follow Queen Elizabeth II`s footsteps?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai crime news dombivli thane crime national news news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK