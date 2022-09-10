Thane: Man bludgeoned to death by colleague at restaurant

The duo clashed with each other and the victim was attacked with a log of wood, the official said
A 60-year-old waiter of a restaurant was bludgeoned to death by his colleague following an argument in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said Saturday.
The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the 70-year-old accused who was injured in the incident that took place at a restaurant in Nilje village on Friday, an official said.
The accused Avimannan Ayyadevar was having a drink with his colleague Sitappa alias Natarajan, when an argument ensued between the two, he said.
The duo clashed with each other and the victim was attacked with a log of wood, the official said.
Another employee of the restaurant found the accused bleeding and spotted the victim lying dead in a pool of blood in the store room of the establishment, he said, adding that the injured accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
