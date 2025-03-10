A 22-year-old man in Thane has been booked for allegedly assaulting his 53-year-old mother after she refused to give him money for drugs. The accused reportedly attacked her with a rod, causing injuries. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

A case has been registered against a 22-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly assaulting his 53-year-old mother after she refused to give him money for drugs, police said on Monday.

According to PTI, the incident took place on the morning of March 6 when the accused allegedly demanded money from his mother to purchase narcotics. Upon her refusal, he reportedly became violent, kicking her and attacking her with a rod. The woman sustained injuries, including trauma to her eyes, officials stated.

As per PTI reports, following the assault, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint against her son. The Badlapur police subsequently registered a case against the accused on Saturday under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

An official, speaking on the matter, confirmed that an investigation is currently underway. However, no arrests have been made thus far, and authorities are in the process of gathering further evidence before taking action.

According to PTI, incidents of domestic violence linked to substance abuse have been a growing concern in various parts of Maharashtra. Experts suggest that financial strain and addiction-related behaviour often lead to conflicts within families, sometimes escalating into physical violence.

