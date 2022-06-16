Breaking News
Thane: NCB seizes banned cough syrup worth Rs 40 lakh in Bhiwandi, two held

Updated on: 16 June,2022 09:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In an operation conducted on Wednesday night, a team from the NCB apprehended the accused after chasing them on Bhiwani highway

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 7,200 bottles of cough syrup containing Codeine, worth Rs 40 lakh, and arrested two persons in Bhiwandi town of neighbouring Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

"In an operation conducted on Wednesday night, a team from the NCB apprehended the accused after chasing them on Bhiwani highway," the police official said.




"The contraband, which was being transported in a pick-up truck, was to be delivered in Bhiwandi area to customers in retail at various areas in Mumbai and Thane," he said.


