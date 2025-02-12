Based on a complaint, a case under sections 326 (f)(mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance, etc) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against them

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Three men booked for torching motorcycles of two brothers x 00:00

The officials on Wednesday said that the police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly torching the motorcycles of two brothers after a heated argument with one of them in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place on Sunday evening, they said.

"There was a quarrel between a man and the accused over certain issues. After the quarrel, the latter poured petrol on two motorcycles - one belonging to the man and another to his brother, and set the vehicles on fire," an official of Vitthalwadi police station said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case under sections 326 (f)(mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance, etc) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against them, he said.

The accused trio was identified as Ayush Roy, Babu and Gautam Fulwani, he said, reported PTI.

Roy and Fulwani already face cases under the Arms Act, the police said.

Man involved in 50 cases of house-breaking, theft held in Thane district

Police have arrested a 47-year-old criminal allegedly involved in a series of house-breaking and theft cases in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused, Laxman Suresh Shivsharan, has 50 cases to his name in Kalyan, Thane, Bhiwandi, Badlapur and Ambernath cities of the district, the official said, reported PTI.

He said the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused while probing a case of theft registered in Dombivili, reported PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said officials of the crime unit had been monitoring the CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas and nabbed him in Bhiwandi, reported PTI.

He said Shivsharan admitted to committing several break-ins and thefts and revealed that he had handed over the stolen gold jewellery to another accused, Sukesh Muddanna Kotian (55), a resident of Mira Road, reported PTI.

Kotian was subsequently arrested as well, reported PTI.

The police have recovered stolen items, including 667 gms of gold worth Rs 53.41 lakh and Rs 78,900 cash.

(With inputs from PTI)