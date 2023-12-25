Breaking News
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help

Updated on: 25 December,2023 06:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari , Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com mailbag@mid-day.com

Interrogation of arrested killer reveals the chilling last moments of his wife and two children

Amit Bagdi (left) had bought the cake for his son’s birthday on Dec 13. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn't even shout for help
After the triple murder in Thane came to light on Thursday, December 21, the prime accused, Amit Bagdi, 29, was apprehended at Hisar railway station in Haryana on December 23. The killer has allegedly confessed to the crime and has been sent to police custody till January 1, 2024. 


During the crime branch interrogation, it emerged that Amit Bagdi carried out the cold-blooded murder of his wife, Bhavna, and children, Ankush and Khushi. A source from Thane Crime Branch Unit V disclosed, “It was a premeditated murder. Amit visited on his son’s birthday on December 13, observing their routine. On Thursday morning, after Vikas, Amit’s brother, left the house, the accused used Ankush’s bat to fatally attack Bhavna.”


Based on Amit’s admission, the source continued, “Ankush witnessed his mother’s death and saw his father, bat in hand, stained with blood. He woke up Khushi, intending to escape, but the kids, too frightened to call for help, faced a brutal assault from Amit. There were no surviving eyewitnesses. Amit then fled the scene.”


Bhavna Bagdi; Ankush and Khushi; the bat used for the murders. Pics/Rajesh GuptaBhavna Bagdi; Ankush and Khushi; the bat used for the murders. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

The escape and capture

While an FIR was lodged by Kasarvadavli police, the Thane crime branch tracked Amit's movements. An officer explained Amit’s escape route, stating, “Amit didn’t carry a mobile phone, so we scoured through CCTV footage. He was nabbed at Hisar railway station after travelling a discreet path. He changed appearances, bought new clothes at Kharkopar in Navi Mumbai, and boarded a train to Hisar via several stations.”

Primary confession

Following primary interrogation, Amit was handed over to Kasarvadavli police. During interrogation, Amit confessed to the crime, expressing a desire to kill his father in Haryana. “Fortunately, his brother left early, saving his life. Amit was arrested at railway station which is near his grandmother’s residence,” added an officer. Amit was presented in court and remanded in police custody till January 1, 2024.

The primary investigation revealed Amit’s occupation. An officer from Crime Branch Unit V stated, “Amit worked as a manservant in Mumbai and did menial labour in Haryana.”

Sunil Patil, senior inspector, Kasarvadavli police, exclusively told mid-day, “Amit was handed to us by Crime Branch Unit V and sent to eight days of police custody for further investigation by the court. We await the post-mortem reports for more insights.”

Dec 21
Day of murder

Dec 13
Ankush’s  birthday

