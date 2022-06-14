Thane: Unidentified man's body found at railway ground in Dombivli; police suspect murder

The face of the deceased, believed to be in his early 50s, was smashed beyond recognition, the official from Vishnu Nagar police station said

Representational images. Pic/iStock

An unidentified body was found at a railway ground in the Dombivli area. The body was found in Bhavan Chawl locality and it was spotted by passersbys, who alerted the police on June 13.

The face of the deceased, believed to be in his early 50s, was smashed beyond recognition, the official from Vishnu Nagar police station said, adding that they suspect the man was murdered on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) against unidentified persons and sent the body for postmortem, the official said.

