According to the information received from the police, the accused had called the woman near Mumbai on the pretext of giving her money and mixed intoxicants in water after which they raped her

Three people have been booked for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 22-year-old woman from Nalasopara in Palghar district near Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

As per Achole police officer in Nalasopara, the accused have been identified as Sanju Srivastava, Naveen Singh and Hema Singh.

According to information received from the police, Srivastava and Singh had called the woman on the pretext of giving her money and had mixed intoxicants in water after which they raped her.



Singh then made a video of the survivor and blackmailed her several times, the police said.



Srivastava is allegedly associated with a political party and also runs a union at Chitrikaran Studio in Naigaon near Mumbai.



All the three accused have been absconding since the case has been registered.



In a separate incident in Nalasopara on Tuesday, the Achole police have arrested one person and are searching for another suspect who is on the run for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and blackmailed her by threatening to release a video if she approached the police.



The police have booked the men under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, based on the survivor's statement. The arrested accused has been identified as 23-year-old Anees Shaikh. Another accused named Jian is on the run.



According to the police, the girl, who is a resident of Malad in Mumbai, had befriended Shaikh on social media in August. As per her statement to the police on September 2, Shaikh called her to Nalasopara for a tuition class. When the girl went to meet him, he took her to a lodge and allegedly raped her.

