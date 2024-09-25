Breaking News
Mumbai: EEH, WEH service roads concreting to cost Rs 1.5K crore
EAM meets global counterparts on UNGA sidelines
MU Senate polls see 55 per cent voter turnout
Hezbollah confirms death of one of its top commanders, Ibrahim Kobeisi
Mumbai: State task force to probe surge in chikungunya cases
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Three booked for raping blackmailing 22 year old near Mumbai

Three booked for raping, blackmailing 22-year-old near Mumbai

Updated on: 25 September,2024 02:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

According to the information received from the police, the accused had called the woman near Mumbai on the pretext of giving her money and mixed intoxicants in water after which they raped her

Three booked for raping, blackmailing 22-year-old near Mumbai

Representative pic

Listen to this article
Three booked for raping, blackmailing 22-year-old near Mumbai
x
00:00

Three people have been booked for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 22-year-old woman from Nalasopara in Palghar district near Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.


As per Achole police officer in Nalasopara, the accused have been identified as Sanju Srivastava, Naveen Singh and Hema Singh.


According to information received from the police, Srivastava and Singh had called the woman on the pretext of giving her money and had mixed intoxicants in water after which they raped her.

Singh then made a video of the survivor and blackmailed her several times, the police said.

Srivastava is allegedly associated with a political party and also runs a union at Chitrikaran Studio in Naigaon near Mumbai.

All the three accused have been absconding since the case has been registered.

In a separate incident in Nalasopara on Tuesday, the Achole police have arrested one person and are searching for another suspect who is on the run for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and blackmailed her by threatening to release a video if she approached the police.

The police have booked the men under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, based on the survivor's statement. The arrested accused has been identified as 23-year-old Anees Shaikh. Another accused named Jian is on the run.

According to the police, the girl, who is a resident of Malad in Mumbai, had befriended Shaikh on social media in August. As per her statement to the police on September 2, Shaikh called her to Nalasopara for a tuition class. When the girl went to meet him, he took her to a lodge and allegedly raped her.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai nalasopara palghar mumbai crime news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK