A truck owner in Kandivali landed in legal trouble after posting a viral video of his argument with a traffic constable, referring to the police as "thieves." The police have registered a case under defamation and incitement laws

A truck owner, frustrated over receiving an online challan, has landed in legal trouble after making a video of his argument with a traffic constable go viral on social media.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in Kandivali East on March 24 when the truck, being driven without a cleaner, was issued a challan. The truck owner, identified as Yashwant Bandgar, got into a heated argument with the issuing constable, Vikas Pol, who is attached to the Samta Nagar Traffic Division. Bandgar recorded the incident and later posted the video on Facebook, referring to the police as "Kandivali thieves" and urging people to make the video go viral.

Upon discovering the post, Constable Pol lodged a formal complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station. Following an inquiry, the police registered a case against Bandgar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including:

Section 3 of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922 – for attempting to cause disaffection against the police force or inducing officers to withhold services.

Section 356(2) of BNS – for defamation through the publication of false statements.

"The matter is now under investigation, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings," said an officer from Samta Nagar Police Station.