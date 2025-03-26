Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Truck owner booked for calling Mumbai cops thieves in viral video

Truck owner booked for calling Mumbai cops ‘thieves’ in viral video

Updated on: 26 March,2025 12:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

A truck owner in Kandivali landed in legal trouble after posting a viral video of his argument with a traffic constable, referring to the police as "thieves." The police have registered a case under defamation and incitement laws

Truck owner booked for calling Mumbai cops ‘thieves’ in viral video

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Truck owner booked for calling Mumbai cops ‘thieves’ in viral video
x
00:00

A truck owner, frustrated over receiving an online challan, has landed in legal trouble after making a video of his argument with a traffic constable go viral on social media.


According to police sources, the incident occurred in Kandivali East on March 24 when the truck, being driven without a cleaner, was issued a challan. The truck owner, identified as Yashwant Bandgar, got into a heated argument with the issuing constable, Vikas Pol, who is attached to the Samta Nagar Traffic Division. Bandgar recorded the incident and later posted the video on Facebook, referring to the police as "Kandivali thieves" and urging people to make the video go viral.


Upon discovering the post, Constable Pol lodged a formal complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station. Following an inquiry, the police registered a case against Bandgar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including:


Section 3 of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922 – for attempting to cause disaffection against the police force or inducing officers to withhold services.

Section 356(2) of BNS – for defamation through the publication of false statements.

"The matter is now under investigation, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings," said an officer from Samta Nagar Police Station.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news kandivli mumbai police mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK