In a bid to tackle persistent traffic congestion and safety concerns, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced a temporary no-parking restriction on both sides of St. Andrews Road in Bandra. The restriction, which comes into effect on March 23, 2025, and will remain in force until June 22, 2025, aims to streamline traffic flow and ensure the safety of pedestrians, especially school students and local residents.

"Following temporary traffic arrangement will remain in force from 00.01 hrs dated 23/03/2025 to 22/06/2025 for 24.00 hrs," Samadhan Pawar, Dy. Commissioner of Police, (H.Q. & Central) Traffic, Mumbai, said.

The decision follows a comprehensive review by the Bandra Traffic Division, which found that parking on both sides of the 15-meter-wide one-way road—stretching from Peri Cross Road to A-One Bakery Junction—was a major cause of obstruction and delays. Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ & Central) Samadhan Pawar, exercising powers under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, issued the directive under a government notification.

"The ongoing traffic congestion and safety concerns associated with vehicle parking on both sides of St. Andrews Road, which is 15 meters wide and designated as a one-way thoroughfare travelling from north to south, the Bandra Traffic Division has conducted a thorough review of the situation. To alleviate the inconvenience faced by local residents, drivers, and school students, and to ensure the smooth and speedy movement of traffic, we have concluded that it is essential to temporarily impose restrictions on vehicle parking along St. Andrews Road," Pawar said.

As per the order, parking will be strictly prohibited for all types of vehicles along the designated stretch for 24 hours a day throughout the enforcement period. The primary objective of this measure is to prevent traffic congestion, reduce safety hazards, and improve road conditions for residents, commuters, and students. Authorities have urged motorists to adhere to the new regulations to avoid fines and ensure smoother traffic movement. The Mumbai Traffic Police will deploy personnel to monitor compliance and enforce the rule effectively.

Local residents and daily commuters are advised to use alternative parking arrangements during this period. For further updates, motorists can check official Mumbai Traffic Police notifications.