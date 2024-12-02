Breaking News
Two days on, Mumbai Police launch manhunt to nab truck driver for running over 34-year-old teacher

Updated on: 02 December,2024 05:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The victim was on her way to her relative's house on a bike. While her husband and daughter sustained minor injuries, the woman was declared dead at the hospital

The victim, Amruta Pumiya. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Mulund Police in Mumbai have launched a manhunt to apprehend the driver of a truck who allegedly ran over a 34-year-old teacher, identified as Amruta Pumiya, on November 31.


According to one of the victim's relatives, Pumiya, her husband Vishal and their two-year-old daughter were going to a relative's house in Mulund on their bike on November 31. Pumiya was seated as a pillion passenger while her husband was riding the two-wheeler.   


"When they reached near Fortis Hospital, a truck hit their bike. All the three people sustained injuries and were rushed to Fortis Hospital. While Vishal and the couple's daughter suffered minor injuries, the doctors declared Pumiya dead on arrival. We have registered an FIR (first information report) and further investigation is ongoing,” a police officer said. 


Pumiya's relatives have demanded strict action as the police have not found any clue against the truck driver who has been on the run for two days after the accident. 

“The police have registered an FIR but it's been 18 hours and they have no leads on the accused's whereabouts. Her husband and two-year-old daughter are still in a state of shock after Amruta's sudden demise. We demand strict action against the driver of the truck,” the relative quoted above said on Sunday. 

 

 

mumbai Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai police

