Both accused were arrested on Wednesday after a truck was apprehended with 12 tons of the stolen material

Two have been arrested for stealing discarded railway tracks. Representational Image

Two individuals were arrested for allegedly stealing discarded railway tracks worth Rs 8 lakh in Maharashtra's Jalna district, an RPF official said on Thursday, PTI reported.

Shaikh Moin and Shaikh Amjad were arrested on Wednesday after a truck was apprehended with 12 tons of the stolen material, Railway Protection Force inspector Pavan Ingle said.

"The truck was on its way to a steel trading firm. The two have confessed to stealing discarded railway tracks near stations in Jalna. A case was registered under the Railways Act. A probe is on to arrest other members of the gang," Ingle said, PTI reported.

Man steals idol, silver crown from temple in Palghar district of Maharashtra, held

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a temple in Maharashtra's Palghar district and stealing an idol, a crown and Rs 15,000 from the shrine, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The Palghar Police said that the Samudri Mata temple near Pimpal Naka, Chinchani, was burgled on the intervening night of February 27 and 28.

A silver idol of Lord Shiva, a silver crown and Rs 15,000 were stolen from the temple, said District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, according to the PTI.

After working on several inputs, police tracked down the alleged thief, later identified as 42-year-old Subash Shitalprasad Kevat of Nashik district in Maharashtra, and arrested him, the official said, as per the PTI.

"All the stolen valuables have been recovered, and further legal proceedings are underway," said Balasaheb Patil.

Mumbai: 32-year-old limping thief caught after months-long train robbery spree; 2 jewellers also held

A trio involved in thefts targeting women on express trains since November has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The prime accused, Mahesh Arun Ghag, 32, who walks with a limp, would steal purses, gold, and mobile phones before slipping away unnoticed. His accomplices, Tanaji Shivaji Mane, 45, and Nitin Kishan Yele, 44, jewellers from Zaveri Bazar, bought the stolen gold. A total of 108 grams of gold were recovered from them, worth over Rs 8.64 lakh.

Explaining the modus operandi, Senior Inspector Vijay Khedkar of the Crime Branch said, “The suspect would walk slowly inside express trains at night, steal valuables at an unhurried pace, and then get down at Kalyan railway station in the same manner. The other two accused, gold jewellery dealers from Zaveri Bazar in south Mumbai, would buy the stolen gold jewellery from Mahesh.”

