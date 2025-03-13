Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two held for stealing discarded railway tracks worth Rs 8 lakh in Jalna

Updated on: 13 March,2025 05:19 PM IST  |  Jalna
mid-day online correspondent |

Both accused were arrested on Wednesday after a truck was apprehended with 12 tons of the stolen material

Two have been arrested for stealing discarded railway tracks. Representational Image

Two individuals were arrested for allegedly stealing discarded railway tracks worth Rs 8 lakh in Maharashtra's Jalna district, an RPF official said on Thursday, PTI reported.


Shaikh Moin and Shaikh Amjad were arrested on Wednesday after a truck was apprehended with 12 tons of the stolen material, Railway Protection Force inspector Pavan Ingle said.


"The truck was on its way to a steel trading firm. The two have confessed to stealing discarded railway tracks near stations in Jalna. A case was registered under the Railways Act. A probe is on to arrest other members of the gang," Ingle said, PTI reported.


(With agency inputs)

