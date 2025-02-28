Breaking News
Two held for thefts in Thane, Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 28 February,2025 02:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The official said investigations have revealed that the duo were involved in thefts in the limits of Thane and Navi Mumbai region and the jurisdiction of Shil Daighar, Kharghar, Panvel taluka and Koparkhairne police stations

The police on Friday said that two persons have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts in Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.


Based on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch arrested the duo from Mhape Road on Wednesday, senior police inspector Shahuraj Ranavre said, reported PTI.


He said the accused, Arvind Dinesh Jatav (26) and Sahil Kumar Rameshchandra Jatav (24), hail from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, reported PTI.


The official said investigations have revealed that the duo were involved in thefts in the limits of Thane and Navi Mumbai region and the jurisdiction of Shil Daighar, Kharghar, Panvel taluka and Koparkhairne police stations, reported PTI.

The police have seized equipment the duo used for thefts, stolen bags, and documents, among other items, he said.

Man held for attacking, injuring fiancée in Palghar

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring his fiancée at her workplace in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and apprehended the accused, Akshay Patil, on Thursday, an official said, reported PTI.

The official said the accused was betrothed to the 23-year-old woman, but the wedding was kept on hold for a year, and they were asked not to go for outings, reported PTI.

Angered by this, Patil arrived at his fiancée's workplace on Wednesday and attacked her with a sharp weapon and injured her, he said, adding that the woman has been hospitalised.

Man held from Sindhudurg for raping his daughters, torturing wife

Police in Palghar district have arrested a 56-year-old man who allegedly raped his daughters and tortured his wife, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police apprehended the accused, who is associated with the Chhota Rajan gang, from Sindhudurg district on Thursday, the official said, reported PTI.

Senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade said the accused allegedly sexually assaulted his two older daughters on several occasions between 2018 and February 2025 and forced one of them to undergo abortions.

He also beat up and tortured his wife and molested his two minor daughters, aged 16 and 12, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

