Two injured after SUV crashes into bike, flees from spot; Vasai cops launch manhunt to nab driver

The Waliv police have registered the FIR and are now using the CCTV footage to search for the Innova car involved in the accident

CCTV grab of the incident/Pic/Hanif Patel

In a case of hit-and-run involving an SUV, two people were severely injured and are being treated at a hospital in Vasai area in Maharashtra, the police said on Tuesday.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV footage from the area. The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown driver of the car and have initiated an investigation, an official said.

According to the police, on Monday at around 6 am, two cousins-- Prasad Prajapati and Nitesh Prajapati, were on their way to Tungareshwar Temple for worship when an unidentified Innova car hit them from behind with great force and immediately fled the scene. Both of them sustained severe injuries and are in critical condition.

Prasad and Nitesh, who run a saree shop in Fatherwadi, were refueling their scooter at the Fatherwadi petrol pump in Vasai when the incident occurred. The CCTV cameras in the area captured the entire event.

The injured cousins have been admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently critical. The Waliv police have registered the FIR and are now using the CCTV footage to search for the Innova car involved in the accident.