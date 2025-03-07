Two delivery boys who were on an Activa suffered serious injuries and passed away before they were rushed to the nearby hospital

Two 21-year-old men were killed after a speeding car rammed into their scooter on the Western Express Highway in Bandra East in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday, an official said, PTI reported.

The incident occurred at Bandra's Kherwadi area, he said.

Siddhesh Belkar, who was at the wheel, along with three of his friends were going from Andheri to Bandra to have food after a night out. He has been detained by the Kherwadi police, PTI reported.

Two delivery boys, identified as Manav Vinod Patel and Harsh Ashish Makwana, who were on an Activa suffered serious injuries and passed away before they were rushed to the nearby hospital, the official said.

As per PTI, Belkar told the police that he lost control of the vehicle which swerved and hit the divider before crashing into the two-wheeler. Medical tests confirmed that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

A case has been filed against Belkar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act and the process to arrest him is underway, the official added.

Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Mumbai's Wadala; driver held

Earlier, a four-year-old boy was killed in the evening when he was knocked down by a car in Wadala area of Mumbai, police said, reported the PTI.

The boy was playing on a road in Wadala when the incident took place, a police official said.

The driver was arrested in connection with the matter, the official said.

The incident occurred near Ambedkar College when Bhushan Gole was reversing the car, an official said.

The driver didn't flee the spot. He was taken to the police station, the official said.

"Prima facie, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol," he added, as per the PTI.

The driver was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway, the news agency reported.

In a similar incident, a bus driver ferrying 26 students to a football event was allegedly found under the influence of alcohol in Thane district of Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)