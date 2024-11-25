Breaking News
Updated on: 25 November,2024 07:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to Mumbai airport officials, while the first passenger had concealed the goods in vacuum-sealed packets, the other had hidden it inside food packets

One of the passengers had concealed the contraband in food packets.

The officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai seized 22.3 kg of hydroponic weed (marijuana), worth Rs 22.39 crore, on Sunday from two passengers.


On the basis of profiling, the officials at CSMIA intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok. The first passenger was carrying 8.3 kg of the contraband, having an illicit market value of around Rs 8.33 crore.


The officials also seized 14 kg of marijuana, worth around Rs 14.06 crore, from another passenger.


According to airport officials, while the first passenger had concealed the goods in vacuum-sealed packets, the other had hidden it inside food packets.

Both the passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

