The victim was first taken to the Super Speciality Hospital under the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) in Shahad. However, due to his critical condition, he was referred elsewhere. His friends took him to multiple clinics

All three accused have been booked for murder. Representational pic/iStock

A 45-year-old resident of Ulhasnagar died after his friends allegedly directed a high-pressure water hose at his rectum during Holi celebrations on March 14. The man was admitted to KEM hospital on the same day, but died of complications two days later on March 16, the Kalyan Taluka police said.



The victim worked at the venue along with his ‘friends,’ who were also employed there. The accused have been identified as Manish Chaitamani, 36, Krishna Singh, 46, and Saurabh Chanda, 30, all residents of Ulhasnagar. They were playing Holi together on Rang Panchami at the venue and had consumed alcohol,” said Suresh Kadam, police inspector, Kalyan Taluka police.

“When one of them noticed a water pipe lying on the lawn. He picked it up while the other two pushed the victim to the ground and separated his legs. They were all in high spirits, laughing, unaware that their actions could be fatal,” Kadam said.

Victim was declared dead on Mar 16. Representation pic/iStock

He further explained, “The pipe was a high-pressure hose, so even though they couldn’t insert it into the rectum as they had intended, the force of the water was directed inside the victim’s body. Within minutes, he fell unconscious.”

The victim was first taken to the Super Speciality Hospital under the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) in Shahad. However, due to his critical condition, he was referred elsewhere. His friends took him to multiple clinics before he was eventually transferred to KEM Hospital, Parel.

He received treatment at KEM Hospital from March 15 until the evening of March 16, when he was declared dead.

“According to doctors, there were no external injuries, but multiple internal injuries and organ damage due to water entering his body,” Kadam added.

On March 16, hospital authorities alerted the Bhoiwada police, who registered a zero FIR. The case was then transferred to Kalyan Taluka police since the crime had occurred in their jurisdiction. On March 17, police arrested the three accused, who were presented in court and remanded to police custody for four days. All three have been booked for murder.

In a similar incident from 2015, a 32-year-old car washer in India died after a colleague inserted a high-pressure air hose into his rectum as a prank. The victim, identified as Shankar Mandal, was working at a car service centre in Kolkata when a coworker playfully inserted the hose and turned it on. The force of the compressed air caused severe internal injuries, leading to Mandal’s death. The accused was arrested, and police classified the act as an accident rather than intentional murder.

Mar 17

The day the trio was arrested