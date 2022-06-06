Unit that manufactured fake branded bottle caps raided in Vasai

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The Excise Department arrested 5 people and seized the caps and machines used to make them, all worth over Rs 16 lakh

Excise Department officials also seized machines used in the factory


The Vasai unit of the Maharashtra Excise Department recently raided a factory that manufactured fake caps of well-known branded alcoholic drinks. During the raid conducted along with the Palghar unit of the department, the ED arrested 5 accused and seized around 2 lakh caps and machines used to make them, all worth Rs 16,57,700.

According to the ED, they found fake caps of top brands such as Imperial Blue, McDowell’s No.1, DSP black, Royal Stag, Officer's Choice, Bagpiper, etc. at the manufacturing unit. "They have been manufacturing the fake caps for past three months as per our information and they are supplied across the state, to be used to seal  bottles of fake scotch and whiskey," said Dilip Bamne, inspector, ED, Vasai Unit.




Some of the seized fake capsSome of the seized fake caps


