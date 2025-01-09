The person filed a complaint with the Raigad ACB unit which laid a trap in the village on Wednesday and caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount

A village circle officer has been taken into custody for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a person for updating his property records in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday, PTI reported.

The person had approached the accused in relation to land at Dahigaon in Raigad’s Karjat area.

The 40-year-old circle officer of Kadav village in Karjat taluka reportedly asked for Rs 1 lakh from him for carrying out the change in his land records, the ACB said in a release, PTI cited.

The person filed a complaint with the Raigad ACB unit which laid a trap in the village on Wednesday and caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount, it said.

The police later arrested the accused and registered a case against him under relevant legal provisions, the ACB said, PTI reported.

Thane: Two officials from registrar's office held for taking a bribe of Rs 60,000

Two officials of a cooperative registrar's office have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 to grant approval for a cooperative housing society in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday, PTI reported.

As per the complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and arrested assistant registrar Chetan Chowdhary (32) and Junior clerk Vijay Singh Patil (44) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said Superintendent of Police, Thane ACB Madhavi Rajekumbhar.

She said that Patil had demanded Rs 70,000 for himself and his seniors to approve the formation of a cooperative housing society but later brought down the sum by 10,000 after negotiations, PTI reported.

A case has been registered against the two accused and a probe is underway, the official said.

Sessions judge booked in bribery case moves Bombay High Court for pre-arrest bail

A sessions court judge in Maharashtra has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking pre-arrest bail in a bribery case registered against him, reported news agency PTI.

The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked Satara district and sessions judge Dhananjay Nikam for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to grant bail in a cheating case.

A single bench of Bombay High Court Justice N R Borkar on Wednesday said it would hear the plea in his chamber on January 15 as it involves a judicial officer, reported PTI.

Nikam, who filed the plea through advocate Viresh Purwant, said he was innocent and implicated in the case.

The petition said the FIR didn't show any direct demand or acceptance of money by Nikam.

It further argued that the judge was neither aware of meetings between the complainant and other accused nor that the complainant was related to the accused seeking bail, reported PTI.

Nikam was on leave or deputation on key dates, raising doubts about the allegations, the petition added.

As per the complaint lodged by a woman, her father, who is a civilian defence employee, is in judicial custody for allegedly cheating someone under the pretext of offering a government job, reported PTI.

After a lower court denied him bail, the woman filed a fresh bail application in the Satara sessions court, which was supposed to be heard by Nikam.



