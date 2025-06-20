Breaking News
Railway cops register case after video of women passengers fighting in Mumbai local trains go viral

Railway cops register case after video of women passengers fighting in Mumbai local trains go viral

Updated on: 20 June,2025 08:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The RPF Post at Bhayandar has registered a case under Section 145(b) of the Railways Act, which deals with quarrelling or behaving indecently in railway premises. Legal action may proceed based on the case registration, police said

Railway cops register case after video of women passengers fighting in Mumbai local trains go viral

The incident occurred on a Western Railway's Churchgate to Virar ladies special Mumbai local train. Pic/Arranged by Rajendra B. Aklekar

Hours after coming across a viral video in which women passengers were violently seen fighting inside a moving Mumbai local train, the railway cops on Friday evening said that they have registered a case in the matter.

The RPF Post at Bhayandar has registered a case under Section 145(b) of the Railways Act, which deals with quarrelling or behaving indecently in railway premises. Legal action may proceed based on the case registration, police said.


According to the police, a fight between two women commuters onboard a Ladies Special Mumbai local train was reported on June 19, 2025. The incident took place while the train was en route and was promptly attended to by railway security personnel.


"The incident occurred on a Western Railway's (WR) Churchgate to Virar ladies special local train," a Western Railway spokesperson had earlier told mid-day.

The officials said that Vinod Man, Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Head Constable Nagraje of the Government Railway Police (GRP) responded to the incident after receiving information from Station Master of Bhayandar station on Western Railway line.

Police said that the two women involved were identified as Kavita Ramchandran, 31, and Jyoti Prasad, 21.

"An argument between them escalated into a physical altercation. Kavita Ramchandran sustained a minor head injury during the scuffle and was given first aid at the scene," an official said.

Both women were detrained at Vasai Road station and taken to the GRP Vasai Road post. Neither of them wished to file a formal complaint, and they were later released by GRP officials. A diary entry was made at GRP Vasai Road for official record, police said, adding that now a case has been filed and further investigations has been launched.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a video of the two women passengers fighting inside the train went viral on social media platforms. 

The video shows that the argument started with a verbal exchange and soon turned physical, creating panic inside the crowded local train.

The viral video also shows the women shouting and pushing each other as the train was in motion. Later, a woman is seen bleeding from her head.

