Woman held for running flesh trade racket in Thane city

Updated on: 14 March,2023 12:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Police raided a place in Narpoli area and rescued two women on Monday, an official said

Woman held for running flesh trade racket in Thane city

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A woman was arrested in Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly operating a prostitution racket while her male accomplice is on the run, police said on Tuesday.


Police raided a place in Narpoli area and rescued two women on Monday, an official said.



The woman and her absconding aide are booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

