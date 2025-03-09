A case of attempt to murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Simran Pandey and Nitu Pandey based on CCTV footage of the attack, an officer from Juhu Police Station said

The two women fled the scene, and the police are on their lookout, while the injured couple is recovering at Cooper Hospital. Representational pic

Listen to this article Women attack couple in Juhu for raising objections over feeding dogs x 00:00

Two women have been booked for allegedly attacking a couple with a tile in Juhu area of Mumbai, a police officer said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, a case of attempted murder and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Simran Pandey and Nitu Pandey based on the CCTV footage of the attack.

"The two women used to feed stray dogs, which was opposed by the victim, Asha Nikam, since the area is close to the water tank of her building. On Friday, when Asha's husband Amrit was parking his motorcycle, the two accused arrived and struck him and Asha with a tile lying on the road," the officer said.

The two women fled the scene, and the police are on their lookout, while the injured couple is recovering at Cooper Hospital, PTI reported.

Two from Kolkata booked for 'duping' Mumbai firm of Rs 2.2 crore

Police have filed charges against the owners of a Kolkata-based firm for allegedly defrauding a Mumbai company of approximately Rs 2.2 crore, an officer said on Saturday.

The case was transferred from Tilak Nagar Police Station in Chembur to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation.

The accused were suppliers of steel coils for the Mumbai-based company. As per the complaint, the company paid Rs 2.22 crore last year for a consignment, but the goods were never delivered.

The first information report (FIR) states that the owners of the Kolkata firm had assured delivery within 15 days and even promised to refund the advance payment with a two per cent interest if the supply was not completed.

However, after eight months, neither the steel coils nor the refund were provided, prompting the Mumbai company to report the matter to the police, the officer added.

Ration shop owner booked for fabricating documents in Thane district

A case has been registered against a ration shop owner in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly fabricating documents to create ration cards, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused fabricated documents and rubber stamps to obtain a ration card.

Based on a complaint, a team from the crime branch raided the accused's premises and seized 110 fake and fabricated items, an officer from Manpada Police Station in Dombivli said.

He added that the police on Thursday registered a case under the provisions of sections 318 (4) (cheating), 335 (making a false document), 336(3) (forgery), and 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sub-inspector Kiran Bhise of the crime branch team stated that the police discovered rubber stamps of various government departments, ration cards, forms, and documents in the accused's possession.

A probe is underway, and no arrests have been made in the case.

(With PTI inputs)