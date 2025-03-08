On the occasion of International Women's Day 2025 on Saturday, a special session was organised across various police stations in the city, specifically to help resolve the complaints of women and senior citizens

Police officers address the complaints of citizens in Chembur.

In line with the orders of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, a weekly 'Complaint Resolution Day' is held at each police station every Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm to promptly address the complaints of the citizens. On the occasion of International Women's Day 2025 on Saturday, a special session was organised across various police stations in the city, specifically to help resolve the complaints of women and senior citizens.

Division 5

The session, which was held from 10 am to 1 pm, witnessed a strong turnout of women and senior citizens. A total of 124 women attended the session, during which their complaints were resolved by the police. Senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Gavde, Assistant Commissioner, Senior Inspectors, and Police Inspector (Public Relations) were present to ensure that the session is conducted smoothly. The session also included workshops where attendees were educated on key topics such as the Nirbhaya Squad, the 103 Complaint Number, the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, self-defence, cyber fraud, and the importance of using social media to connect with the police in emergencies. Women officers from the Nirbhaya Squad led these discussions.

Session 6 The complaint resolution session in Division 6 was held at 10 police stations including Chembur, Nehru Nagar, Trombay, RCF, Deonar, Shivajinagar, Tilaknagar, Mankhurd, Chunnabhatti, and Govandi. A total of 345 complainants attended, comprising 232 women and 74 senior citizens. Complaints were addressed by police officers, and many attendees expressed their satisfaction, with several taking to social media to share their positive feedback. Workshops were also organised to assist attendees, with guidance on topics such as self-defence, online fraud, emergency procedures, and how to contact the police via social media. Division 4 In Division 4, which includes police stations such as Bhoiwada, Kalachowkie, Sion, Worli Terminal, RAK Marg, Matunga, and Antop Hill, 93 complainants attended the session, including 64 women and 17 senior citizens. The session aimed to resolve complaints efficiently, and many attendees left the event satisfied with the resolutions provided.

Division 7

A total of 322 citizens attended the session in Division 7, which includes the police stations of Ghatkopar, Pantnagar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Mankhurd, Mulund, and Parksite. Of the attendees, 221 were women, 51 were senior citizens, and 50 were men. Their complaints were addressed by the police officers on duty, and the event saw significant participation from all sections of society.

Division 9

The event in Division 9 resulted in the resolution of 133 complaints. The session was attended by Deputy Police Commissioner Dikshit Gedam, along with senior officers, who were instrumental in ensuring the smooth running of the event.