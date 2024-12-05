In a tragic incident on December 2, two teenagers were killed after being struck by the Mandovi Express train while crossing the tracks between Diva and Nilaje stations in Thane. The Government Railway Police is investigating the cause of the deaths

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Thane: Two teenagers killed after being run over by train x 00:00

A tragic incident occurred on the morning of December 2 in Maharashtra's Thane district, where two teenagers were fatally run over by a long-distance train while crossing the tracks. The victims, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were struck by the Mandovi Express between Diva and Nilaje stations on the Mumbai-Konkan route, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP), the two teenagers, residents of the Dativali Agasan locality in Diva, were found lying near the railway tracks shortly after the incident. The bodies were discovered by railway authorities, who immediately alerted the police.

The authorities have registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident. The GRP official stated that an investigation is ongoing to determine the precise circumstances leading to the tragic deaths. It has been confirmed that the teenagers were struck by the Mandovi Express, but the cause of their presence on the tracks remains unclear.

As per PTI reports, the GRP is considering questioning the train pilot to gather more details on the incident. The authorities are particularly keen on understanding whether the train driver could have taken any preventive measures or if there was a delay in spotting the victims on the tracks.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of railway crossings in the region, with many commuters and residents pointing out the dangers of crossing tracks in areas not equipped with adequate barriers or pedestrian safety measures.

The GRP has assured that they are working diligently to uncover all the facts surrounding the case. They are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby stations to piece together what led to the incident. Local authorities have expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased and have promised to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.

While the reasons for the teenagers being on the tracks remain unknown, such incidents underscore the importance of heightened safety protocols at railway crossings, especially in high-traffic areas like the Diva-Nilaje sector. The GRP has urged the public to remain vigilant and adhere to railway safety norms to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)