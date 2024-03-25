The hookah parlour raid in Navi Mumbai was carried out late Friday night, the Nerul police station official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article 10 booked after hookah parlour raid in Navi Mumbai x 00:00

Ten persons were booked after a 'hookah' parlour was raided in Nerul in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The hookah parlour raid in Navi Mumbai was carried out late Friday night, the Nerul police station official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) as well as Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, he said, reported PTI.

During the hookah parlour raid in Navi Mumbai, the persons booked include six customers, the official added, reported PTI.

In another case, a 40-year-old pharmaceutical machine supplier from Panvel in Navi Mumbai has been cheated of more than Rs 1.54 crore by cyber fraudsters in a case in which money was transferred in accounts of a foreign bank operating in China, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

The victim had purchased equipment used in the pharmaceutical industry from a company based in China and he was to make payment for them, said senior Inspector Gajanan Kadam of the cyber police station, reported PTI.

Cyber crooks created a fake email ID of the pharmaceutical company and asked the victim to transfer money to three accounts of a foreign bank which has its branches in China, he said.

The pharma machine supplier, as per their instructions, transferred a total of USD 185396 (around Rs 1,54,56,444) in these accounts between January 24 and March 18 this year, said the official, reported PTI.

After realising that he has been cheated, the Panvel-based businessman approached the cyber police and lodged a complaint, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint, the cyber police filed an FIR on Friday against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC, including cheating, and also the IT Act, Kadam said.

(With inputs from PTI)