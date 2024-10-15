The Dombivili resident fell off a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound Mumbai local train and sustained critical injuries. He was declared dead at a hospital

A 20-year-old man died after falling off a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district during the morning peak hours on Tuesday, an officer from the Government Railway Police said.

The accident occurred between Dombivili and Kopar railway stations around 9 am, news agency PTI reported.

Senior Inspector Kiran Undre said Ayushya Jatin Doshi, a resident of Dombivili, fell off a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound train and sustained critical injuries. He was declared dead at a hospital.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.

