20-year-old falls off local train near Mumbai, dies

15 October,2024 07:20 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The Dombivili resident fell off a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound Mumbai local train and sustained critical injuries. He was declared dead at a hospital

A 20-year-old man died after falling off a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district during the morning peak hours on Tuesday, an officer from the Government Railway Police said.


The accident occurred between Dombivili and Kopar railway stations around 9 am, news agency PTI reported.


Senior Inspector Kiran Undre said Ayushya Jatin Doshi, a resident of Dombivili, fell off a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound train and sustained critical injuries. He was declared dead at a hospital.


The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death was registered, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

