The raid was conducted on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday at the Navi Mumbai bar located in Khairne industrial area

Representational Image

Listen to this article 25 persons booked for obscenity after raid at Navi Mumbai bar x 00:00

Police have registered a case against 25 persons on charges of obscenity after raiding a restaurant-cum-bar in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The raid was conducted on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday at the Navi Mumbai bar located in Khairne industrial area, he said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the operation at the Navi Mumbai bar, some women singers and customers were found indulging in obscenity, Turbhe police station's senior inspector Ravindra Daundkar said, reported PTI.

A case was registered against 12 women, three male waiters, eight customers and the establishment's owner and the manager under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 (common intention), the police said.

In another case, a 69-year-old football coach was killed after a dumper knocked him down in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said, reported PTI.

The accident took place in Vashi area at around 10.30 am on Saturday when Stanley Nair, who was also a former state-level football player, was out on a scooter to make some purchases, an official from Vashi police station said, reported PTI.

A dumper hit Nair's vehicle. He was injured and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's daughter, a case was registered against the dumper driver, Gokarni Sahani, under Indian Penal Code sections 304-A, (causing death by negligence), 279 (driving or riding a vehicle in a negligent manner), 337 (causing hurt by act which endangers human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the incident.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man from Navi Mumbai allegedly lost Rs 1.36 crore to cyber fraudsters who lured him to invest in share trading, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered at the cyber police station against two persons and an organisation named Angel One, an official said, reported PTI.

A probe has been initiated, but no arrests have been made so far, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said.

(With inputs from PTI)