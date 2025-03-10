Breaking News
Four suffocate to death while cleaning water tank in Mumbai
NCP (SP) workers stage protest at metro station in Pune; disrupt operations
Latur civic body file 3 cases, remove 600 illegal banners and hoardings
WPL 2025: Police issues traffic advisory ahead of matches at Brabourne Stadium
Fire breaks out at multiple shops and huts in Goregaon
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 7 yrs after first e bus induction BEST begins training drivers

7 yrs after first e-bus induction, BEST begins training drivers

Updated on: 10 March,2025 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Kurla tragedy believed to be catalyst behind move; officials say commuters can look forward to improved efficiency

7 yrs after first e-bus induction, BEST begins training drivers

BEST bus driver Sanjay More outside the Kurla magistrate court. File pic

Listen to this article
7 yrs after first e-bus induction, BEST begins training drivers
x
00:00

More than seven years after inducting its first electric bus, the civic-run BEST undertaking has started training drivers at the Dindoshi centre for changes in technology the vehicles come with, an official said on Sunday. The trigger apparently is the accident of a 12-metre electric bus on the congested SG Barve Marg in Kurla West on December 9, in which nine people died.


The driver of the vehicle had been deployed since December 1 after just three days of training, which some experts claimed may have been the cause of the accident. They had flagged “human error”. A panel of experts appointed by BEST after the accident had recommended that private bus operators deploy a couple of e-buses to facilitate the training of drivers.


Most e-buses have automatic transmission and do not have a clutch like conventional manual transmission buses, the official said. “The Dindoshi facility is used to train drivers for diesel buses. Now, an old 12-metre e-bus from Olectra has been deployed for training purposes,” the official said.


“The induction of new e-buses, pending for the last three months, is now expected to begin. Due to this, 90 new buses were parked at Vikhroli and Ghatkopar depots. Sixty of these had been registered, while the process of the remaining is underway,” he added. This is expected to bring big relief to commuters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BEST BEST Bus Mumbai BEST dindoshi brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK