BEST wet lease staff working on Olectra buses went on strike at Mumbai Central depot, leaving passengers inconvenienced. Workers demand pending salaries, prompting BEST to deploy self-owned buses to maintain services

BEST wet lease staff working on Olectra Company buses went on strike at the Mumbai Central bus depot on Friday, leaving passengers stranded. The workers are demanding the disbursal of their salaries.

“The strike at Kala Killa depot in Dharavi by Olectra workers ended yesterday. However, a fresh strike by Olectra workers has started at the Mumbai Central depot this morning over salary-related demands. The BEST undertaking has deployed self-owned buses on the affected routes,” said BEST spokesperson Sudas Sawant.

Olectra bus drivers had also gone on strike at the Kalakilla bus depot near Dharavi on Thursday, demanding their salaries, which disrupted bus services. The drivers have been outsourced by Maurya Company through Team Olectra.

“The staff working on Olectra buses at the Kalakilla depot suddenly stopped work due to the non-payment of their current month’s salary. Rohan Maurya, CEO of Maurya Company, which appoints bus drivers for Olectra, assured that the salaries would be deposited in the bank by 6 PM. However, the drivers were unwilling to accept the assurance, as similar promises had been made since the 10th. Consequently, work was halted, but the issue was resolved yesterday,” said a BEST spokesperson.

“Following the strike, the BEST undertaking had also deployed self-owned buses yesterday on the affected routes to minimise inconvenience to passengers,” the spokesperson added.

