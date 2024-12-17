Breaking News
Thane: 700 kg beef seized from car; one arrested

Updated on: 17 December,2024 01:50 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The police are still investigating from where the accused got the beef

Thane: 700 kg beef seized from car; one arrested

Representational Image

Police have arrested a 31-year old man for illegal transportation of beef in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday, PTI reported.


As per PTI, the police spotted a car at Ambernath's Davalpada area on Sunday and intercepted it on the basis of suspicion, the official from Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar division said.


They seized 700 kg of beef and chopped body parts of a bovine animal worth Rs 70,000, the official said.


The car driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized, he said to PTI, adding that three other car occupants fled.

The case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, the official said.

The police are still investigating from where the accused got the beef.

Cattle slaughter is illegal under the  Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 1995, PTI cited.

Earlier, a viral video surfed social media showing a group of train passengers assaulted a 72-year-old on the suspicion that he was carrying beef has prompted the Thane Government Railway Police to register an FIR.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the Dhule-CST express train on August 28, when the victim, Ashraf Ali Sayed Hussain, a resident of Chalisgaon, was on his way from Jalgaon to Kalyan to meet his daughter. 

While the police claim the fight started over a seat, the viral video purportedly shows the group asking Hussain what was in the plastic jars he was carrying. In the clip, when he tells them it is buffalo meat (buff, which is legally permitted), the assailants insist it is beef (cow meat).

Hussain said the group started abusing him and some of them thrashed him. They also filmed the incident on their cell phones,” said a police officer. 

GRP Commissioner Ravindra Shisve told mid-day, “Our officials tried to contact the senior citizens but he had switched off his phone initially. We then traced him to his daughter’s house in Kalyan. He claims there were at least five people who assaulted him. Our preliminary investigation showed that the argument started over seat-sharing. With the help of local police from Dhule, we have detained three people. Further efforts are on to trace another accused.”

