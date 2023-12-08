85,567 candidates received refunds for cancelled ZP exams, says Maharashtra minister

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Friday said of 11 lakh aspirants who enrolled for examination for jobs in zilla parishads in the state, only 85,567 have received refunds on cancellation of the recruitment process

Representational Picture/iStock

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Friday said of 11 lakh aspirants who enrolled for examination for jobs in zilla parishads in the state, only 85,567 have received refunds on cancellation of the recruitment process.


During the question hour in the legislative council, the state rural development minister said recruitment examinations had been cancelled for 34 zilla parishads in the state in the last four years, and Rs 21 crore had been collected in fees from candidates.


Candidates had been reluctant to claim refunds despite advertisements, he said.


Of 11 lakh candidates who had enrolled for these exams, 85,567 had received more than Rs 2.77 crore in refunds in their bank accounts as of October 31 this year, Mahajan said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

