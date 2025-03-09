Breaking News
Aaditya Thackeray demands facilities like GIFT City for Mumbai, alleges metropolis weakened by BJP

Updated on: 09 March,2025 01:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The former state minister criticised the BJP's policies for shifting major projects and headquarters from Mumbai to Gujarat and Delhi, questioning the impact on Maharashtra's economy

Aaditya Thackeray. File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday demanded facilities and incentives like Gujarat's GIFT City for Mumbai while accusing the BJP of systematically weakening the city's economic standing, reported news agency PTI.


Talking at a party event in Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray alleged a deliberate erosion of Mumbai's financial importance.


"Subsidies and facilities given to GIFT City should also be extended to Mumbai. The BJP is deliberately weakening Mumbai's economic backbone," he claimed, reported PTI.


The former state minister criticised the BJP's policies for shifting major projects and headquarters from Mumbai to Gujarat and Delhi, questioning the impact on Maharashtra's economy.

"Headquarters of many companies have moved out of Mumbai. How will the city benefit from this? Even in Jharkhand and Varanasi, people ask why new projects are going to Gujarat instead of other states," he said, reported PTI.

Thackeray also expressed concerns about the proposed NAINA city near the Navi Mumbai airport under private entities like the Adani Group.

"The BJP must clarify if the airport will be handed over to Adani. We will oppose it for sure," he said.

The Sena (UBT) leader criticised delays in the coastal road, Atal Setu and other infrastructural projects in Mumbai and expressed disappointment over deteriorating healthcare services in civic hospitals in the city, reported PTI.

"Mumbai has been the backbone of India's economy for decades. We will not let it lose its importance," he said.

Aaditya Thackeray accuses Eknath Shinde of multiple scams, demands action

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has levelled serious allegations against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claiming that multiple scams have taken place under his watch. Speaking to the media on the day of the Maharashtra Legislature’s budget session, Thackeray demanded Shinde’s dismissal over alleged corruption.

According to ANI, Aaditya Thackeray stated, “Several scams have taken place through Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister should dismiss Eknath Shinde because he was involved in the MMRDA scam, BMC scam, and road scam.” Thackeray’s allegations have sparked a political storm, with opposition leaders pressing for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

