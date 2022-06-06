Breaking News
Saudi Arabia joins Gulf nations to condemn controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet
Hassle-free ride on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway this monsoon
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Death threat row: Was someone watching Salim Khan's movements?
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Salman Khan's security beefed up after threat letter
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Aaditya Thackeray to perform Saryu aarti on Ayodhya trip

Aaditya Thackeray to perform Saryu aarti on Ayodhya trip

Updated on: 06 June,2022 12:53 PM IST  |  Ayodhya/Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Speaking to media persons, Sanjay Raut said that Aaditya will reach the pilgrimage town on June 15 from Lucknow in a "purely religious visit" with no political agenda, offer prayers at the temple of Ram Lalla, perform the Saryu aarti and also interact with the local media

Aaditya Thackeray to perform Saryu aarti on Ayodhya trip

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic


Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray will perform the Saryu aarti during his forthcoming trip to Ayodhya on June 15, a top leader said on Monday. PWD Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut reached Ayodhya on Monday to make the preparations for the visit of Aaditya -- son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray -- to the upcoming Ram Temple.

Speaking to media persons, Raut said that Aaditya will reach the pilgrimage town on June 15 from Lucknow in a "purely religious visit" with no political agenda, offer prayers at the temple of Ram Lalla, perform the Saryu aarti and also interact with the local media. "Shiv Sena has a long association with Ayodhya, since the struggle for the temple started and even later. We have immense faith in Lord Ram and our leaders or workers regularly come here... Praying at the Ram Lalla temple fills us with a divine energy," said Raut.




Also Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for 2nd stage of Ram temple construction


Show full article

aaditya thackeray ayodhya uttar pradesh shiv sena mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK