Aaditya Thackeray to perform Saryu aarti on Ayodhya trip

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray will perform the Saryu aarti during his forthcoming trip to Ayodhya on June 15, a top leader said on Monday. PWD Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut reached Ayodhya on Monday to make the preparations for the visit of Aaditya -- son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray -- to the upcoming Ram Temple.

Speaking to media persons, Raut said that Aaditya will reach the pilgrimage town on June 15 from Lucknow in a "purely religious visit" with no political agenda, offer prayers at the temple of Ram Lalla, perform the Saryu aarti and also interact with the local media. "Shiv Sena has a long association with Ayodhya, since the struggle for the temple started and even later. We have immense faith in Lord Ram and our leaders or workers regularly come here... Praying at the Ram Lalla temple fills us with a divine energy," said Raut.

