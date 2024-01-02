Accelerate work on four-lane expansion of Latur-Barshi-Tembhurni Highway to ease traffic woes: Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar

In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion on the crucial Latur-Barshi-Tembhurni National Highway, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has directed a swift acceleration of the ongoing four-lane expansion project

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting, where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized the urgency of completing the four-laning work to address the increasing vehicular traffic from Telangana and Karnataka, as well as the transportation of sugarcane from Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, and Beed districts to the sugar mills in Solapur.

According to a government release, the meeting, which saw the presence of key officials including Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan, Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode, and Chief Secretary Nitin Karir, focused on the review of the four-lane works of the Latur-Barshi-Tembhurni National Highway.

During the discussion, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted the rising usage of the Latur-Murud-Yedshi-Kuslamb-Barshi-Kurduwadi-Tembhurni highway, connecting Western Maharashtra with Marathwada, and stressed the need for an immediate four-lane expansion.

The proposed project involves a total length of 161.647 km, divided into three packages: Tembhurni Junction to Kuslamb (74.820 km), Kuslamb to Yedshi (19.177 km), and Yedshi to PVR Chowk Latur (67.650 km), the press release said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized the acquisition of 282 hectares of land, including 14 hectares from the forest department, for the expansion. He instructed officials to expedite the Detailed Project Report's approval from the Union Ministry of Highways, incorporating the necessary information on land acquisition.

Pawar further urged the completion of all essential works related to the highway before the upcoming monsoon. He emphasized obtaining prompt approvals, considering the road's utility, current traffic conditions, and the demands of the local population. Special attention was advised for the design of bridges, ensuring they accommodate heavy traffic such as trucks, trailers, and harvesters associated with the nearby sugar mills, the release further added.

Officials informed that the widening work between Tembhurni to Yedshi is already underway, with asphalt being laid. Approval has also been granted for double-decking between Yedshi to Jawle, Borgaon Kale to Murud Akola, and four-decking between Latur Airport Junction and Mahila Tannariketan as part of the comprehensive project plan.