Only 283 cases of driving under influence of booze registered on Dec. 31 as opposed to 700 four years ago

A nakabandi on the Western Express Highway in Andheri on December 31. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Mumbai: Drunk driving cases nosedive as revellers opt not to get behind wheel

A significant decrease in drunk driving cases has been witnessed ahead of New Year’s Day compared to previous years. On December 31, 283 drunk driving cases were registered in the city. The figure was 700 in 2019, 615 in 2017 and 567 in 2016. Data for 2020 and 2021 were not available as breath analysers were not used due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, action was taken against 1,119 for parking violations, 1,090 for helmetless riding, 310 for jumping signals, 299 for not wearing seatbelts, 107 for riding three-up, and 271 rickshaw and taxi drivers for refusing fare on New Year’s Eve.

Action taken

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pravinkumar Padwal said, “Nakabandis were organised in the jurisdictions of 112 police stations across Mumbai for New Year’s Eve. In all, 9,025 vehicles, including two, three and four-wheelers, were scrutinised. Action was taken against 229 individuals for drunk driving and FIRs were registered against them at various police stations under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Similarly, 2,410 and 80 individuals were booked for wrong-side and rash driving respectively.”

Massive presence

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary said, “A total of 22 deputy commissioners of police, 45 assistant commissioners of police, senior police inspectors of all police stations, 450 police inspectors, 1,601 other officers and 11,500 constabulary forces were deployed across Mumbai for nakabandi duty and surveillance of 618 sensitive locations.”

An official from the police control room said, “Notably, this year, no significant major accidents were reported. Also, fewer drunk driving cases were reported.”

The decline in drunk driving incidents could be attributed to various factors such as the presence of law enforcement agencies and police nakabandis, hiring drivers and opting to travel via cabs.

Powerful deterrent

Local authorities and law enforcement agencies intensified their efforts to curb drunk driving by implementing strict checkpoints and nakabandis and using technology as well as breath analysers to monitor and deter offenders. The visible presence of law enforcement during the New Year's celebrations may have served as

a deterrent.

M Ramkumar, additional commissioner of police (traffic), said, “A total of 225 breath analysers were deployed across Mumbai for nakabandis and random people as well as those we suspected of being drunk while driving were asked to blow in them. Apart from this, 40 senior police inspectors and police inspectors from the traffic division with a force of 1,357 officials from various ranks were deployed across Mumbai for nakabandis. Also, 147 riders and 87 cranes were deployed. An extra force of 300 personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) was deployed at major points across Mumbai for bandobast duty. Mumbai’s entry and exit points were scrutinised by on-duty officials for drunk driving cases.”

Drivers were hired

The decision by many to hire drivers or simply take a cab significantly reduced the number of drunk driving cases.

A traffic police officer said, “We have noticed that a lot of people preferred hiring drivers for New Year celebrations. The fact that people are following the law is a relief for us.”

A commuter, while being stopped at a nakabandi, told mid-day, “I always prefer safety over being killed or grievously injured due to drunk driving. I hired a driver for New Year’s Eve.”

A police officer said, “People have become smarter. They preferred taking cabs instead of getting their own vehicles on the road. They preferred to ring in the new year safely. Some, though, still do not take the law seriously.”

First-hand reporting

At various nakabandis, it was observed that officials were scrutinising the storage spaces in cars and two-wheelers, making sure no individual was in possession of illegal drugs or alcohol. The vehicle in which this reporter was travelling was also checked at one such checkpost between Santacruz and Bandra. The reporter was asked to blow in a breath analyser at two checkposts. The traffic flow across Western Express Highway was visibly smooth during the night time. The police and traffic officials appeared vigilant and prepared for any emergencies.

9,025

No. of vehicles scrutinised

104 drunk driving cases registered by MBVV traffic dept

On Sunday night, the Vasai traffic police run a breathalyser test. Pic/Prasun Choudhari

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar traffic department registered 104 drunk driving cases at various police stations in their jurisdiction. A total of five deputy commissioners of police, 10 assistant commissioners of police, more than 225 police officers and over 700 constabulary forces were deployed along with 248 traffic wardens and 400 MSF personnel were deployed for nakabandi duty to over 50 locations in this traffic division.