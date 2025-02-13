As the new sterilisation system in the hospital's operating room has been completed, Dr Vipin Sharma directed the officials concerned to make the facility fully operational for surgeries within the next three to four days

Dr Vipin Sharma directed the officials to ensure that there is adequate staff to maintain the hospital's daily operations.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr Vipin Sharma conducted a surprise inspection at the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai, on Thursday. During his visit, Dr Sharma reviewed the hospital's patient services, medication availability, cleanliness, and the implementation of various government schemes. He also assessed the hospital's readiness to handle emergency situations across different departments.

Dr Sharma directed the officials concerned to ensure that there is adequate staff to maintain the hospital's daily operations, while also ensuring that regular cleanliness is maintained throughout the premises.

In a bid to reduce the patient wait times, Dr Sharma urged for micro-level planning and the enhancement of doctor availability to prevent any inconvenience to patients. He emphasised that timely delivery of services and systematic planning should be prioritised. Dr Sharma also inspected the morgue, oxygen supply system, and other medical facilities of the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) Sanjay Kurhade, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Rajesh Sukhdeve, Special Officer Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, and other senior medical staff were present during the inspection.

After visiting the hospital's accident and outpatient departments, Dr Sharma directed the officials concerned to ensure that doctors are always ready to respond in case of emergencies and that their availability remains consistent. In addition, he engaged with patients to understand their problems and ensured that immediate services are provided for their well-being.

Dr Sharma instructed the hospital administration to maintain a sufficient supply of medications and medical supplies for ongoing treatments. He also highlighted the importance of swiftly implementing schemes such as the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat to benefit patients. Furthermore, he gave strict instructions to the hospital staff to adhere to biometric attendance for better record-keeping.

As the new sterilisation system at the hospital's operating room has been completed, Dr Sharma directed that the facility be made fully operational for surgeries in the next three-four days. In the interim, he recommended conducting workshops for the surgical and accident department staff to ensure readiness for surgery.

The Additional Municipal Commissioner also carried out an inspection of cleanliness at various locations within the hospital. He emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness in high-traffic areas such as waiting rooms, staircases, and hallways, advising regular cleaning and ensuring proper upkeep in all patient areas.

Located near the Western Express Highway, the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital is the closest healthcare facility for emergency and accident cases in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai. The hospital, established in 2013, has a total of 304 beds, including 10 Trauma Medical intensive care units (ICUs). The hospital is well-equipped to handle accident cases and provides specialised services in neuro surgery, dialysis, and other crucial medical treatments.