Updated on: 13 February,2025 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Abhiman Cooperative Housing Society in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, on Wednesday. Pics/Atul Kamble

To keep the mosquito population in check and safeguard the health of citizens, members of a housing society at Pratiksha Nagar in Sion and residents of a chawl in Versova, Andheri, have been releasing feeder guppies, a species of tropical fish that devour mosquito larvae, in stormwater drains all year round. 


According to residents of Abhiman Cooperative Housing Society in Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, using guppies to combat the mosquito menace has largely borne fruit.
The manager of the society, Atul Narayan Sakpal, told mid-day, “This natural remedy has been helpful. However, it would be even more effective if everyone adopts this method, as mosquitoes breed easily in spots where there are no guppies.”


Ashok Row Kavi, a resident of the society, said, “About 40 per cent of Mumbai is below sea level. In several places, there is stagnant water or water that accumulates in stormwater drains or gutters. Instead of sprinkling artificial chemicals or disinfectants in these places, I went to the wholesale market in Kurla and purchased feeder guppies, which are used as food in big tanks for bigger fish. I purchased a bucket full of these feeder guppies and released them in the stormwater drains and drains in our building to control the mosquito population. I have been doing this for the past two years and this has helped in controlling the mosquito menace in our society.”

Sumit Gavri, a resident of Flower Chawl in Seven Bungalows, Versova, said, “For many years, we have been releasing guppies in the drains where water accumulates and becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Guppies multiply at a high rate. We have witnessed that while this method will not solve the mosquito problem completely, it can help combat the menace to a large extent and save us from deadly diseases caused by mosquito bites.” 

BMCSpeak

An official insecticide department, BMC
An official from the insecticide department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, “Guppies are very useful in pest control as they feast on the larvae of mosquitoes, but they need access to breeding spots. Floating garbage in nullahs may prevent them from reaching them.”

