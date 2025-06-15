Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ahmedabad plane crash Strong odour from bodies moved them to new mortuary

Ahmedabad plane crash: ‘Strong odour from bodies, moved them to new mortuary’

Updated on: 15 June,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The Municipal Corporation, along with the Collector, Revenue Department, and other agencies, also arranged food and accommodation facilities for the victims’ families

Ahmedabad plane crash: ‘Strong odour from bodies, moved them to new mortuary’

The bodies being moved to the new mortuary

Listen to this article
Ahmedabad plane crash: ‘Strong odour from bodies, moved them to new mortuary’
x
00:00

Yet to be inaugurated, the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital’s new mortuary has been pressed into service to accommodate the remains of the victims from the deadly plane crash on June 12. The hospital’s old mortuary building has limited cold storage capacity and was overcrowded, said officials. 

“We shifted all the bodies to the new mortuary on Saturday morning due to overcrowding in the old facility. The old mortuary had limited cold storage, and the number of bodies exceeded its capacity. The new mortuary was ready but not yet inaugurated. Given the emergency, we opened it and moved all the remains there,” a hospital official said. 


“There was a strong, unpleasant odour in the old mortuary due to inadequate storage, which was also affecting the condition of the bodies. Most of the victims were severely burnt, requiring immediate transfer,” the official added.


The Municipal Corporation, along with the Collector, Revenue Department, and other agencies, also arranged food and accommodation facilities for the victims’ families.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Air India plane crash air india ahmedabad Ahmedabad plane crash mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK