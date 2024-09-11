Industry experts say the quality of air travel may not be meeting flyer expectations

Delays or cancellations of flights due to weather in July were not significant. Representation pic

Listen to this article Air passenger complaints surge in July x 00:00

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recorded a 28 per cent increase in passenger complaints in July compared to the previous month. This spike in grievances, combined with a 47 per cent increase in the number of affected passengers during the same period, has raised concerns among experts regarding the deteriorating quality of air travel in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The figures reveal a troubling trend, particularly when viewed alongside a 2.4 per cent drop in the total number of passengers who travelled in July compared to June. This decline in passenger numbers, coupled with the sharp rise in complaints, suggests a growing dissatisfaction with the state of air travel,” an industry analyst working with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) told mid-day.

Industry experts are sounding the alarm, pointing to issues such as flight delays, baggage handling problems, and inadequate customer service. “While air travel remains a preferred mode of transportation for many, the increasing number of complaints could damage the overall reputation of airlines operating in India,” the analyst said.

“The numbers are worrying, especially given that fewer passengers travelled in July. It indicates that the quality of air travel may not be meeting expectations,” said another aviation expert working with DGCA. He stressed the importance of immediate intervention by airlines to address the root causes of passenger dissatisfaction.

According to a DGCA analyst, “The maximum number of flights which got delayed in July was attributed to recreational reasons (68 per cent of delayed flights). Following this, operations (7 per cent of delays) and ATC delays (10 per cent) were the next major reasons for delays. These three reasons contribute to 85 per cent of the total number of flights delayed. Besides, cancellations due to technical reasons have also affected a large number of passengers in the month of July. The month of July saw heavy rains as well in some parts of the country, but the delays or cancellations reported due to weather conditions in July were not very significant.” Recreational delay refers to the late arrival of incoming aircraft, connecting flight, crew or cargo. Operational delays include among other things maintenance issues with the aircraft.

Various industry analysts have also called upon DGCA for not attending to passenger complaints promptly to which, a DGCA senior official said, “In all, 1,095 complaints have been closed by us. Only two complaints are open and we will soon close them as well.” According to the DGCA report, no airline crossed the 75 per cent on-time performance (OTP) mark in July as well.

28 per cent

Increase in passenger complaints in July

Complaint Statistics

Number of passengers travelling

June: 1,32,07,000

(1.32 crore)

July: 1,28,87,000

(1.28 crore)

Percentage decline in the number of passengers:

2.4 per cent

Number of passengers affected

June: 2,48,335

(2.48 lakh)

July: 4,76,186

(4.76 lakh)

Percentage increase in the number of passengers affected: 47 per cent

Passenger complaints filed with DGCA

June: 784

July: 1,097

Percentage increase in the number of passenger complaints: 28 per cent