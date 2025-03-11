3.43-km first phase comprising elevated road, twin tunnels likely to be ready by January 2026. Phase I of the project includes construction of a 3.43-km road connecting Thane-Belapur Road to NH-4. The elevated portion of the road, which has three lanes in either direction, is 0.935 km in length. Phase I also includes twin tunnels with four lanes

Sections of the 12.30-km Airoli-Katai Naka Road, which includes 1.68-km twin tunnels that run below Parsik hill. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Airoli-Katai Naka Road work progressing rapidly: MMRDA x 00:00

Work on the Airoli-Katai Naka Road project—which will bring relief to motorists travelling from Airoli towards Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath and Badlapur—is progressing at a fast pace, according to officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phase I of the project includes construction of a 3.43-km road connecting Thane-Belapur Road to NH-4. The elevated portion of the road, which has three lanes in either direction, is 0.935 km in length. Phase I also includes twin tunnels with four lanes in either direction measuring 1.68 km in length.

A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official said, “The elevated section is complete while work on the tunnel portion is in progress. So far, 91.5 per cent of the tunnel work is finished.”

Phase II comprises a 2.57-km elevated link from Airoli bridge towards Thane-Belapur Road that has three lanes in either direction. According to the MMRDA, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd is carrying out the work, 82 per cent of which has been completed.

“Phases I and II are expected to be completed by January 2026 and September 2025, respectively,” the MMRDA official said.

The work on the 12.30-km Airoli-Katai Naka Road commenced in November 2017.

Once completed, the project, which comprises 1.69-km-long twin tube tunnels below Parsik hill, will help decongest traffic in Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath and Badlapur during morning peak hours.