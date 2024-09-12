Ajit Pawar skips Mumbai Coastal Road inauguration, Fadnavis clarifies he is busy at another event

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attended the inauguration ceremony of one of the two arch bridges connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Bandra Worli Sea Link for northbound traffic on Thursday

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attended the inauguration of one of the two arch bridges connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL). The other connector — the last part of the southbound arm of the Mumbai Coastal Road — may take three to four more months to be completed.

Ajit Pawar, who is also a deputy CM, however, skipped the event, leading to speculations in the political circles. When asked about Pawar's absence, Fadnavis said, his cabinet colleague was busy at another event and there is no other reason for him missing the event.

"There is no issue. Dada is at another event. He spoke to me and the Chief Minister earlier and informed us not to worry. He said he will be taking this road soon," clarified Fadnavis, when reporters asked him over Pawar's absence.

This is not the first time when Pawar had skipped an event with Shinde and Fadnavis. Last month, when CM Shinde and Fadnavis visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Pawar's conspicuous absence had led to speculations in the political circles.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde said that the new arch of the Mumbai Coastal Road will ease traffic and save time and fuel of commuters.

The southbound arm of the Coastal Road route, between Worli and Marine Lines, was opened to motorists on March 11 and the northbound arm from Marine Lines to Lotus Jetty in Worli on June 10. One of the arch bridges was scheduled to be opened by the end of July, but due to the monsoon and technical issues, the opening ceremony was postponed to September 12. The second bridge is expected to be completed by the year-end.

“There was a plan to allow two-way traffic on the bridge, but this won’t be possible. Only northbound vehicles can ply the structure from September 12. The next bridge will open by the year-end,” said an official from the BMC. Motorists travelling towards Nariman Point will continue to use the existing entry points at Worli and Haji Ali.