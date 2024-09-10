Shiv Sena Pune district president Surendra Jeware on Tuesday covered a cut-out of Ajit Pawar with a black cloth after the Maharashtra Deputy CM failed to attend a Ganeshotsav event organised by him. The incident triggered a protest by NCP

File pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena functionary covers cut-out of Ajit Pawar with black cloth in Pune; ally NCP protests x 00:00

Shiv Sena Pune district president Surendra Jeware sparked a protest by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday after he covered a cut-out of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar with a black cloth. The incident occurred after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar failed to attend a Ganesh festival event organised by Jeware, leading to heightened tensions and police intervention, reported news agency PTI. Jeware, who has organised the Ganesh festival in Pune district in CM Eknath Shinde's name, was subsequently detained by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, and NCP, headed by Pawar, are both part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jeware had organised the 'Eknath Ganesh Festival' at Bhigwan Chowk in Baramati taluka and had put up large cut-outs of Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the venue.

According to Jeware, he had invited Pawar to inaugurate the festival multiple times. "It was his responsibility to attend, as we urged him three to four times. Dada (as Pawar is affectionately known) visited smaller Ganesh mandals in Baramati, but didn’t attend the Eknath Ganesh Festival. This is an insult to Chief Minister Shinde," said Jeware.

In protest, Jeware and his supporters covered the cut-out of Pawar with a black cloth at the venue. This action prompted a strong reaction from NCP workers, who staged a protest in response. As tensions escalated, the police intervened to manage the situation, and municipal authorities removed the festival’s arch as well as the cut-outs of Shinde, Pawar, and Fadnavis, reported PTI.

When asked about Jeware's protest, Ajit Pawar downplayed the incident, stating that there was no need for such a reaction. He explained that while he had been visiting various mandals in Pune city, he had also planned to visit those in Baramati.

"There was no need for members of the mandal, which organised the Eknath Ganesh Festival, to react in this manner simply because I couldn’t attend. I do not wish to dwell on the matter, and I will have a discussion with Eknath Shinde," said Pawar.

(With PTI inputs)