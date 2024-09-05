But only for the duration of the Ganpati festival, as traffic police seek to manage congestion

The 50-year-old bridge Kennedy (ROB) is on the list of bridges that have a 100-people at a time cap during processions. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai: Coastal Road to be open 24/7 during the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024

In an effort to ease traffic congestion during the upcoming Ganesh festival, the Mumbai traffic police have announced the opening of the Coastal Road for 24-hour vehicular movement. The Coastal Road, a crucial north-south connector, will be available 24 hours for public use from September 6 to 18.

M Ramkumar, additional commissioner of police (traffic), stated that the decision was made to ensure smooth traffic flow between north and south Mumbai, given the heavy traffic and crowd for idol immersion expected during the festival. “Vehicular traffic moving from north Mumbai to south Mumbai can use the Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road during the Ganesh festival and vice versa," he said.

Apart from opening the coastal road for 24 hours for public use, multiple traffic diversions have been issued for multiple traffic divisions across the city based on historic data of crowding at locations. An advisory has also been issued for idol immersion procession which will be going over various Road Over Bridges (ROBs). The additional commissioner said, "BMC has issued a few guidelines vide an advisory regarding old and dangerous ROBs. Accordingly, it has been decided that, on immersion days, not more than 100 people should cross ROBs at any given time. Additionally, there shall be no halting of procession over the ROBs and there shall be no dancing and no loudspeakers playing over the ROBs."

Also, movement of heavy vehicles apart from emergency service vehicles has been banned in Mumbai. "All types of heavy vehicles and private buses are prohibited to enter or move on roads of south Mumbai. In addition, all types of heavy vehicles and private buses are prohibited to enter or move on roads between 11 am and 08 am on the next day on 9, 12, 13, 14 and 18 September in all of Greater Mumbai. Also, all private buses carrying passengers entering and leaving Mumbai and all heavy vehicles including the ones exempted (emergency vehicles) shall only be parked at their privately owned spaces or rented spaces or on authorised 'pay and park spaces.' On-Street parking of these vehicles on any road shall be totally prohibited," the additional commissioner added.

Dangerous ROBs

>> Ghatkopar bridge

>> Currey Road Bridge

>> Arthur Road bridge also known as Chinchpokli Rail Over Bridge

>> Byculla bridge

>> Marine Lines bridge

>> Sadhurst Road bridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road)

>> French Rail Over Bridges (between Grant Road and Charni Road)

>> Kennedy bridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road)

>> Falkland bridge (between Grant Road and Mumbai Central)

>> Belasis ROB at Mumbai Central Station

>> Mahalaxmi bridge

>> Prabhadevi station bridge

>> Dadar Tilak bridge