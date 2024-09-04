Ganeshotsav 2024: ‘Keep Mumbai Coastal Road open 24 hrs during Ganesh festival’

Traffic cops say motorists can use sea route on visarjan days to ease congestion on internal roads

The road is closed at night to complete work on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link connector. File pic

The Mumbai traffic police department has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suggesting to keep the Coastal Road open for 24 hours during the Ganesh festival. Currently, the Coastal Road is open for traffic from 7 am to 11 pm. The Ganesh festival will begin on September 7 and end on Anant Chaturdashi (September 17).

The letter suggests that the road be open for 24 hours on Monday. A Mumbai traffic police official said that during the Ganesh Festival, traffic on the road mainly in south Mumbai increases. “During the immersion, there are many traffic diversions and traffic restrictions. So motorists can use the Coastal Road and this will reduce traffic load on the internal roads,” the official said.

Meanwhile, BMC officials said the Coastal Road is closed for traffic during the night to complete work on the connector to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. “Also, northbound traffic of the Coastal Road is closed on the weekend to complete work at that end. The administration will decide on the letter by the traffic police,” said a civic official.

“BMC is also trying to open one arm of the Coastal Road and Bandra Worli Sea-Link in the next 15 days. The southbound carriageway of the connector will be open. There is some minor work pending,” the official added. The Rs 14,000 crore Coastal Road project has a total length of 10.58 km. Currently, the road between Worli and Nariman Point is open. This is part of the most ambitious project in the Western part of Mumbai, which will connect Nariman Point to Dahisar, and further, Mira Bhayandar and Palghar district.