Residents of Ambernath and surrounding areas say MIDC clusters are polluting their air and water; they feel their plight only matters when elections come around

Women line up to fill water from a village borewell at Bohonoli village

For 11-year-old Satyam Yadav, pollution is an inescapable part of daily life. “We constantly suffer from coughs, throat pain, and eye irritation because of the air pollution, even inside our homes,” he tells mid-day. Yadav lives in Phanshipada, a small community caught between the industrial activities of the Ambernath’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on one side and the polluted Waldhuni River on the other.

The region, spanning Ambernath, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Badlapur is surrounded by three MIDCs within a radius of 7 to 17 kilometers and dotted with operational stone quarries. This MMR belt faces a growing environmental crisis, where unchecked industrialisation has left a trail of pollution, impacting both air and water quality. Residents of these areas are grappling with severe health issues, from respiratory problems to water-borne illnesses, all linked to the toxic surroundings.

In Phanshipada, students like Yadav and his classmates at a local school share how they cope with the pollution. “When the stench is unbearable, we shut the windows,” said one student. Another student mentioned what their teacher advised them: “When the pollution gets too much, we’re told to find a big tree and sit under it.”

The Waldhuni River, which flows near their village, tells its own tale of environmental degradation. Walking along its banks, one is overwhelmed by the foul stench and visible pollution. Similar conditions can be found in the neighboring Adivasi villages around Ambarnath MIDC, such as Bohonoli and Bohonoli Dhangarpada, where indigenous communities face the brunt of industrial pollution.



The Waldhuni river now looks like a nullah. PICS/ATUL KAMBLE

Harishchandra Ughade, a 39-year-old resident of Bohonoli, reflects on the changes he has witnessed. “This is our native land. I was born here in 1985 and grew up in this village. Before 2005-2006, life was peaceful. Then, industries began to grow around us. Yes, we got roads and street lights, but the price we paid was too high. Now, we breathe hazardous gases, and the rivers are polluted. We don’t even have a water connection and rely on borewells for drinking water,” Ughade says.

His neighbor, Somnath Ughade, 80, added, “We suffer from coughs and throat pain because of these companies releasing gases at least once a week.” Dashrath Nirgude, 55, another Bohonoli resident, expressed frustration: “Nobody comes here to see how we live. We are illiterate and have nowhere to turn but the gram panchayat. During elections, politicians visit, but once they get our votes, we are forgotten.”

However, Buddhaji Chidye, 55, from neighboring Bohonoli Dhangarwadi, offers a different perspective. “We do get temporary jobs from these companies, so we can’t completely blame them. When we complain about the gases, they stop for a while. Even with the pollution, life is still better than when we used to collect wood from the forest.”

This stark contrast of perspectives underscores the complexity of the issue—where economic benefits are weighed against environmental and health costs. The people of these villages, struggling under the impact of pollution, feel abandoned, their plight unnoticed except during election season. While industrialisation has brought development to the region, it has come at a steep cost to the health and well-being of its residents.

During a visit to the Nisarg Greens complex in Ambernath, mid-day encountered residents grappling with a bitter irony. “Isn’t it ironic that the residential complex we live in iscalled Nisarg (Nature) Greens, yet we are constantly fighting pollution to save this ‘nisarg’?” said Yuvraj Khachne, a former BMC employee and long-time resident.

Khachne, who has lived in Ambernath for nearly four decades and moved to Nisarg Greens six years ago,shared his frustrations. “The suffocation here is noticeable. Many senior citizens often complain about it. Even when we sit in the complex gardens in the evening, we’re overwhelmed by a terrible odour, like rotten eggs,” he explained.



Buddhaji Chidye and Dashrath Nirgude

Vishal Gaikwad, a resident and real estate professional, voiced his concerns about the persistent pollution. “It’s baffling to see smoke still coming from companies that the MPCB supposedly shut down. What are the MPCB officials doing? It reminds me of the Bhopal Gas tragedy—what if these companies continue operating unchecked?” he asked. Gaikwad also highlighted that despite numerous complaints, neither the local MLA, Balaji Kinikar—who himself resides in Nisarg Greens—nor the MPCB, have taken any meaningful action to tackle the issue. “Fire outbreaks and gas leaks have become alarmingly frequent,” he added.

Just last week, residents reported a gas leak from a company in the Ambernath MIDC. On Thursday, residents of Morivali, near Ambernath MIDC, and commuters experienced eye and throat irritation as chemical fumes engulfed much of the city.

This, coupled with the memory of a boiler blast at the Dombivli MIDC earlier this year, has left locals feeling as if they’re living on the edge. “The constant incidents of gas leaks and fires at nearby industrial units have made us feel unsafe in our own homes,” Gaikwad remarked, reflecting the growing sense of anxiety among residents as air quality continues to worsen.

Vedant Mhatre, a resident of Dombivli, shared his concerns about living near the Dombivli MIDC. He addressed a common misconception that the industrial area existed before the surrounding residential neighborhoods, placing local populations at risk.

“Many believe the Dombivli MIDC came first, with residential areas developing around it. But if you examine historic satellite imagery from as far back as 1984 on Google Earth, you’ll see dense residential settlements already existing up to Shivaji Udyog Nagar. By 1981, the population here was likely around 100,000 or more,” Mhatre explained.

He pointed out that, despite this established population, the MIDC allowed industries to set up within close proximity. “Surprisingly, the MIDC created its only residential zone in Maharashtra, right between Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the industrial area.”

Vedant and his father actually witnessed the horrific boiler blast at the Dombivli MIDC on May 23 2024 that resulted in the death of 11 individuals and left over 40 others injured. Their residence is just 500-600 metres from the site, he said. “There was a similar kind of blast in 2016 at Shivaji Udyog Nagar, which too had over 25 deaths.

Both residents and social organisations point an accusing finger at MPCB, which, they say, is solely responsible for the high pollution levels. Environmental activist Nandkumar Pawar highlighted the major sources of air pollution in the Dombivli-Ambernath region, with the Dombivli MIDC being a significant contributor. “Nearly 500 industries, including chemical, jute, engineering, and pharmaceutical companies, are operating here, often in violation of safety norms. Many of these industries release hazardous chemical gases, especially during night,” Pawar explained.

Pawar also emphasised that stone quarries and crushers operating in remote areas contribute to high pollution in the region. “These quarries, which have been active since 2007, create significant health hazards for the local Adivasi communities and cause environmental degradation,” he says.

Snehal Donde, a renowned environmentalist recognised as a “Jalnayak” (Water Warrior) by the Water Resource Department of Maharashtra, expressed deep concern over the pollution of the Ulhas River and its tributaries. She stated, “All the MIDCs around the Ulhas River, including its tributaries like the Waldhuni River, discharge untreated chemical effluents directly into the water. The CETPs (Common Effluent Treatment Plants) are non-functional, and even the STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) set up in the area are not operational.”

Donde also highlights the severe pollution in the Waldhuni River, which flows from Ambernath into the Ulhas River. “The water in the Waldhuni is black and foul-smelling due to the untreated chemical effluents being released. Badlapur MIDC is also guilty of discharging pollutants into the Ulhas River,” she explains. Donde also raised concerns about the government’s plan to divert the Ulhas River into the Godavari to supply water to the Marathwada region. “Isn’t the government diverting polluted water? This plan, if implemented, could have devastating consequences,” she warned.

The 1,200-acre Ambernath Additional MIDC was established in 1995 to relocate garment and tannery industries from areas like Dharavi, Mumbai, Thane, and Ulhasnagar. However, due to the refusal of tanneries to move and limited participation from garment units, the MIDC shifted its focus in 2002, allotting the area to other industries such as chemicals, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. By 2008, the industrial hub had expanded to accommodate 900 units.

Umesh Tayade, Chairman of the Additional Ambernath Manufacturers Association (AAMA), shared insights on the industrial perspective. “The CETP is currently operational, managed by a third-party appointed by MIDC.

However, in 2016, the CETP was temporarily shut down, and we fear a similar situation could occur again, which would leave us with zero discharge capabilities. This is why we are pushing for dual consent,” he says.

He also addressed the issue of nearby villages and housing complexes. “Many housing societies and complexes have sprung up around the MIDC, some even within its boundaries, in clear violation of the Maharashtra Fire Safety Act and regulations. These complexes lack their own STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) and ETPs (Effluent Treatment Plants), and have been discharging untreated sewage directly into the Waldhuni River. Yet, the blame is often placed on the MIDC and its industries. The MPCB is aware of this and has taken action a few times, but we hope this issue receives more attention,” Tayade added.

He further highlighted that several denim and jeans fabric washing and dyeing units, which were shut down in the Ambernath MIDC, have since relocated to remote areas. “These units continue to discharge effluents into the river, and unfortunately, it goes unchecked.”

We tried to get in touch with the MPCB and the MIDC but didn’t get any response till the time of going to print.